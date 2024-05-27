Harvard senior graudation speaker Shruthi Kumar.

Dear Friend and Reader:

While I have not been thrilled with my Pacifica colleague Amy Goodman’s coverage of certain important issues in recent years, she still gets it right sometimes.

This link will take you to her coverage of 1,000 students walking out of Harvard graduation last week. Shruthi Kumar’s commencement address is particularly moving; it’s presented close to the top of the segment.

Meanwhile, it’s gradually emerging that we’re being lied to about campus pro-Palestine protests. As you may know, I’ve covered events at my alma mater, the State University of New York, including incidents at Buffalo, New Paltz, Purchase, and the Fashion Institute (FIT) in Manhattan.

Hoodlums or friendly students at SUNY Purchase?

Confronting SUNY Chancellor John King

Last week, I confronted John King, the chancellor of the 64-campus SUNY system, and asked whether the central administration in Albany coordinated the multi-campus raids of peaceful pro-Palestine protests. [See video on Facebook.] [Hear audio.]

This is one of the very most important matters related to the campus enforcement actions. Whose idea was this, and were campus presidents pushed into going against their better judgment and the will of the community?

Though he talked around the point a bit, King denied that he or his administration ran the show, asserting that whether to invite off-campus police onto the campus is the prerogative of each individual campus president.

He is right about that, though I have a source who said these similar events all were based on SUNY Central directives.

Further, Chancellor King claimed that the administration’s absurd responses on the campuses (where police outnumbered protesters, and where Buffalo used seven different police agencies to arrest 15 protesters) were the fault of students.

(At least four agencies (including police helicopters) were used at New Paltz and Purchase, where the campus administrations knew the protest leaders personally.)

SUNY New Paltz students on May 1, the day before 150 cops from four agencies moved across the lawn, arresting 132 students and community members.

False Claims of Vandalism and Disruption

King used false claims of vandalism, violence, disruption of the campus, and harassment of other students as excuses, both in his comment to me and in his State of the University of Address. None of this was true at SUNY; he used them as excuses to justify police invasions of multiple campuses — the kind of law enforcement interventions unheard at SUNY of since 1970.

I cover the history in a recent article, Of Sophomores and Storm Troopers.

To me, the protests on SUNY campuses I’ve personally covered seemed designed to specifically evade any such claims — they were peaceful, situated out of the way, and (with the possible exception of FIT) all were sit-ins rather than encampments at the time of the mass arrests.

Let’s put it this way. What you see on TV is one thing. What you see and experience when you’re at the scene is something else.

I cover the SUNY issue in detail on the current Planet Waves FM (also linked below).

That’s not Chancellor King in the photo, it’s someone else.

Thanks for tuning in.

With love,

— efc





