2023 Kingston Italian American Festival

Photos from Oct. 8, 2023 by Eric F. Coppolino - Blue Studio

Eric F Coppolino
Jul 08, 2024

Kingston Italian Festival, Oct. 8, 2023. Photo by Eric F. Coppolino - Blue Studio.
Kingston Italian Festival, Oct. 8, 2023. Photo by Eric F. Coppolino - Blue Studio.
Kingston Italian Festival, Oct. 8, 2023. Photo by Eric F. Coppolino - Blue Studio.
Kingston Italian Festival, Oct. 8, 2023. Photo by Eric F. Coppolino - Blue Studio.
Kingston Italian Festival, Oct. 8, 2023. Photo by Eric F. Coppolino - Blue Studio.
Kingston Italian Festival, Oct. 8, 2023. Photo by Eric F. Coppolino - Blue Studio.
Kingston Italian Festival, Oct. 8, 2023. Photo by Eric F. Coppolino - Blue Studio.
Kingston Italian Festival, Oct. 8, 2023. Photo by Eric F. Coppolino - Blue Studio.
Kingston Italian Festival, Oct. 8, 2023. Photo by Eric F. Coppolino - Blue Studio.
Wurts Street Bridge under renovation, with safety nets in place, day of the Kingston Italian Festival, Oct. 8, 2023. Photo by Eric F. Coppolino - Blue Studio.
Just about 12% of the population of New York state has some Italian ancestry. Any notion if that's more or less true in Kingston? I know there are some major enclaves of such people (i'm half, myself) in Jamestown, Utica, Syracuse and the Buffalo area, just wondering about the Hudson Valley. (as in "don't know and am interested to find out.")
That was fun!