Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

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Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
5d

Why is Kennedy running from the missing virus problem?

Cos he doesn't want people to discover he tested positive for Long Con Syndrome! 🤣🦠💰💰💉💦💀🧑‍🦼🧑‍🦽🧑‍🦯❤️‍🔥❤️‍🩹❣️

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alison's avatar
alison
5d

Hard to express my appreciation of your professionalism and tenacity regarding the truth about C19 "virus" or the "officials" responses to and coercion of the public whether to compel obedience or lie about motives for doing and saying what they have right up to the present. What you publish makes a record that will endure. You have a grateful audience that will continue. I am also praying for Sam and Mark Bailey and so many others who defy gravity.

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