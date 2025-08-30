70th Birthday of A.I. + Burning Man as Analog + My Thoughtful Response to Conservative Weenies on Gender Issues

The Oracle | 25,000 horoscope entries

Burning Man Evolution 2009. Photo by Eric Francis.

On tonight's program we blow out the candles on the 70th birthday cake for artificial intelligence. Then we consider the idea of founder Larry Harvey that Burning Man was designed to be an analog of the internet -- a physical representation of digital space. I reflect on the hobbled sex and gender concepts. In particular, I respond to this presentation by Dr. J. D. Haltigan .

Burning Man Evolution Center Camp 2009. Photo by Eric Francis.

From my 1999 landmark article Flashpoints: The Continuation of Burning Man

"The Internet is, in several ways, an inherently populist medium," Burning Man founder Larry Harvey informs reporters at a press conference [in a much more idealistic time, the late 1990s — prior to the existence of Google].

"Unlike conventional media, the Internet is radically accessible, interactive, egalitarian and non-hierarchic. It is not easily made subject to central control. Because it is so readily available to vast numbers of people, it has the potential to generate manifold personal connections that transcend normal boundaries within our society.

"Burning Man is an analog of this process. It forms a concrete image of the Internet. Participants in Burning Man are empowered to create unique virtual worlds of their own devising, much as web sites can be generated within cyber-space. They are also enabled to interact with other people on the basis of an absolute equality.

“People are judged at Burning Man for what they do and immediately manifest Many groups distributed over a large geographic area now meet in real time and real space -- precipitated into social contact by Burning Man and the communication tools provided by modern computer technology."

Burning Man Evolution 2009. Photo by Eric Francis.

