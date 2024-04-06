Good morning all,

Here is my sign-off video from the Aries New Moon eclipse, a kind of appeal to personal healing and to honor the holistic principle. Many many more resources are on the Planet Waves TV YouTube page.

Here is a fun conversation between me, Daniel Giamario and Gemini Brett, where we ponder a number of issues and end up on the eclipse.

And immediately below is an overall top-shelf fun Planet Waves FM, with a juicy astrology intro right at the top in case you’re not into Colonel FEMA’s interview.

I recommend the new Tantra Studio (also linked to separate players everywhere) on the existence of male feminists for any mom or dad who has a son. It places the current “feminism” into the context of the 1970s, and in particular, my friend and mentor Betty Dodson’s method of handling the issues.

Artists take a different approach to existence. There is a reason we need them so much. Today, I ask who these feminist leaders are talking about, per se.

With love,

— efc

And two astrological charts…

This technical looking chart below is an inventory of the fixed signs in range of the eclipse and also of Mercury conjunct Eris. It’s called a 90-degree sort, where the signs Aries, Cancer, Cap and Libra are grouped together — my basic working method.

The object I was trying to name in Capricorn is Arrokoth, the second destination of the New Horizons mission. Go to the full resource here. See very bottom for my interview with Alan Stern, who co-founded and led the mission to Pluto.