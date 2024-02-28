Me with my neighborhood friend Chongo.

Dear Friend and Listener:

When presenters advocating “medical freedom” and “the truth” (about whatever) slip and slide on their facts, make up stories, fabricate advanced academic degrees, admit they would lie about important issues, and pretend that science is a matter of opinion, you need a watchdog.

One who isn’t afraid of anyone, who will not stop at an obstacle, and who will stand guard over reality. You need a loyal dog who will nip the heels of grifters who might buy a swimming pool with public funds. A dog who will bark loudly at those who abuse the fragile public trust.

A who gets acclaimed virologists and other ‘scientists’ to admit they have no clue what they’re talking about.

And who offers many interviews with people who actually do know a thing or two.

That would all be from Planet Waves FM.

Our goal is not only to produce the mellowest, easygoingest, free-form, late-night program on the Public Radio airwaves. We’ve documented history with the only true chronology project of the 2020+ crisis.

We’re also here to teach lots of other dogs how to sniff out the story, through our journalism mentorship experiences. (That could be you.)

Your paid subscriptions to this Substack and your direct donations to Chiron Return cover these excellent things and much more. I trust that many times, you’ve thought: this would be a fantastic project to support.

And if so, you’re invited to be part of Planet Waves FM and Chiron Return. We’ve got plans, and they include you.

With love,

and Chongo the Corgi