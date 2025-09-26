What a day that was — the Occupy Wall St takeover of Times Square, autumn 2011, during the Uranus-Pluto square. My personal favorite news photo from my collection of memories.

If you’re in Ulster County on Saturday, I plan to be at Gerald Celente’s Peace & Freedom Rally in my old neighborhood in uptown Kingston, 2 p.m., corner of John and Crown Streets. I’ll be going out to dinner afterwards and if you’re in town, you’re invited. I’m easy to spot, roaming around with a camera or cavorting with canines.

Dear Friend and Listener:

I’ve decided this is the perfect week to pause Planet Waves FM. I need a break and today is the day.

Take a look at the program’s official roster on its home page — it was a heck of a wild summer, spanning the U.S. and Israeli bombing of Iran clear through a diversity of artificial intelligence-related issues — including the 70th anniversary of the concept of A.I., the 50th anniversary of the Rocky Horror Picture Show, the Sept. 11 anniversary and clear through the amazing Charlie Squib and the rising political starlet Erika Frantzve. (Her biographical, professional and educational background is currently what we’re developing and it sure is interesting the way it changes every day.)

In July, Chiron Return introduced a daily news feed (our first since Covid19 News ended in mid-2023). I don’t mean to distract you from our excellent work on Ice Nine News, which covers a diversity of topics (centered in the human impact of technology) but it sure is interesting to dive into the charming nostaligia of the “covid” era.

We seem to be the only people doing a hand-curated (not machine driven) daily summary of what’s happening at the dangerous intersection of Humanity Blvd. and Technology Ave.

Some Excellent Articles, Too

In writing, my favorite articles from this summer are That Looming Sense of Impending Everything, Little Engines in the Brain (the history of A.I.) and It’s Getting Harder to Be a Liberal.

We have also made major progress on the Planet Waves TV YouTube channel.

I probably forgot a few things.

Damn! How did I do all this and still move from Ulster to Greene County in the middle of it all? I have no idea. As my mom used to say, “Make yourself useful,” and that seems to be the story of my life.

But today, I feel like doing nothing much and I suspect I’ll feel that way tomorrow too.

Thanks to those of you who have supported all this work with your good vibes and financial contributions, which can be made directly to Chiron Return, or by signing up for this Substack, or by shopping at the Astrology Boutiqe.

As you can see, we do a lot with a little.

Your faithful reporter,

PS — That Marshall McLuhan presentation below will light you up, and it should be connected to a playlist.

PPS — If you have not seen our master “covid” timeline, I think you’ll be amazed. (I have close colleagues who are still pursuing the “covid” issue and I remain in daily contact with Team Missing Virus.