Advertisement for Grief: From Christa Pike of Tennessee to Jane Doe of Cornell University.

Christa Pike, sentenced to the electric chair at age 19 for a crime committed a year earlier. Photo via Cornell University Law School.

The Non-Execution of Christa Pike: End the Death Penalty Now

Christa Pike remains on life support in Knoxville, Tennessee, after she survived two supposedly lethal doses of the chemical pentobarbital. She was sentenced to the electric chair in 1996, barely age 20, for the murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer, a crime she committed at age 18, along with two other youths (both age 17 at the time).

Her accomplices were spared the death penalty because they were under age 18 at the time of the crime. One co-defendant is still in jail; the other was given six years of probation and never incarcerated.

I cover this in the last segment of the program.

Here is a summary of her case.

Gail Murphy with her son, Ryan O’Grady.

Gail Murphy, Vashon Island Midwife

Tonight I say farewell to Gail Murphy of Vashon Island, Washington and Kodiak Island, Alaska. Gail was both a close friend and also an advisor, who for many years helped me with many cases involving women’s health.

She died Thursday from complications arising from having received the Pfizer “covid” injections in March and April 2021. “Until I got those shots, I was the healthiest person I knew,” she wrote to me. [Vaccine cards reproduced here.] Read Gail’s letter of reference for me from 2018. You find out who your real friends are when things aren’t going so well.

Gail contributed $1000 to Chiron Return to help cover costs of the chronology. She was aware of my work proving that there was no “covid” test and that claims of virus isolation were fraudulent. Our protocol for virus prevention — when we believed it existed — was Agarikon by Host Defense, a multi-mushroom throat spray by Host Defense, vitamin D, vitamin C and melatonin. This was at the outset of the crisis around the last week of February 2020.

Jane Doe vs. Cornell University, et al

I do my best to explain the alleged gang rape at Cornell University in 2024. This rose to prominence when the survivor brought the lawsuit Jane Doe vs Cornell, et al two weeks ago. Matthew Van Housten, the Tompkins County District Attorney (the elected county prosecutor) declined to prosecute, saying that there as insufficient evidence.

He was given an incomplete file by Cornell University police, but he had the ability to open his own investigation and remove the campus cops from the case.

Once the suit was filed two weeks ago, the prosecutor was under new pressure to investigate and refer the case to a grand jury. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul last week named Attorney General Leticia James as special prosecutor, in effect removing Van Houtsen from the case.

I have focused much of my reporting the past week on how the district attorney dropped the ball.

Civil complaint, Jane Doe vs Cornell et al

District Attorney Matthew Van Houten’s statement

Initial 2026 coverage in The Cornell Daily Sun student newspaper. I suggest you read daily if you’re following the case; it’s the most interesting coverage. And so far, I have no objection to New York Times coverage — but they’re not student journalists.