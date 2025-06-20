“There is no inevitability as long as there is willingness to contemplate what is happening.”

— Marshall McLuhan

Dear Friends, Listeners, Supporters — Old and New:

In the spirit of Chiron and in service of the Light:

The time has come to dial up our coverage of the AI situation. Writing last night’s article, The Greatest Story Never Written, shocked me to a new level of awareness and understanding the need to get organized with full commitment.

Humanity is at a turning point. It’s up to us what we do with it. It’s up to us how to respond, and do what we can to take up our destiny rather than have it decided for us. We have been tracking this issue with limited resources the past two years, and it’s time to pick up the beat.

The angle is ultimately not the technological one; it’s the spiritual one, about the impact on humanity and our ability to exist as moral and ethical beings. I am planning special focus on studying and reporting the impact on children.

To Learn and to Teach Journalism

Chiron Return’s mission is not just to provide journalism. It’s to learn and teach journalism through the process of doing it. We must learn and teach how we are affected, and maintain situational awareness. This way we can make informed decisions.

You are invited to join a news team that spots important issues and coverage, looks into specific matters, helps analyze the situation, and coordinates with others. The goal is to establish a collaborative network and deepen our understanding while helping focus an appropriate response for individuals, families and communities.

Write to me at efc@chironreturn.org if you want to participate. Please do not ask “how much time I am looking for.” Tell me what you have to offer. Consistency and followthrough are essential. Among other tasks, need a couple of people proficient in basic Wordpress to manage a Covid19 News-style blog.

To everyone: please renew, revive or initiate your paid subscription to this Substack or make a direct donation to Chiron Return. Let’s get to work.

It’s time to write “the greatest story never written” — and do it well.

Thank you for your investment of time, thought, effort, and your generosity.

Your faithful journalist,

Thatnk you to Shawn Boyle for gathering all those headlines.