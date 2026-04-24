Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
Aliens Among Us — but Not the Ones You Think
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Aliens Among Us — but Not the Ones You Think

The Logical Conclusion of David Wilcock — a Cautionary Tale. Uranus enters Gemini. The missing scientist question. Mumia Abu-Jamal turns 72. A mom in love with her A.I. chatbot.
Eric F Coppolino's avatar
Eric F Coppolino
Apr 24, 2026
Sketch by then-child Brian Robbins following the Ariel School UFO incident.

Uranus Enters Gemini, part one

Live from Death Row by Mumia Abu-Jamal

My Mother Gave Up on Love. Then She Met ChatGPT

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