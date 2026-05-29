Allen Ginsberg 100th Birth Anniversary Special

Allen Ginsberg, New York City, 1953.

Good evening,

I often wish Planet Waves FM could exclusively be about art, literature, music and poetry. Tonight we leave the cares of the world behind and offer an homage to Beat Generation poet Allen Ginsberg, on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary. Also clocking in at one century is muse of the generation and proto-hippy Neal Cassady (portrayed as Japhy Ryder and Dean Moriarty in the novels of Jack Kerouac).

I begin with a little context, I read a few of my favorite early poems of Allen’s, and then read about 25 lines of Howl.

I don’t narrate the last 90 minutes of the program; it runs straight through with poetry and musical breaks.

The works are, in order,“Vomit Express” by Allen Ginsberg and Bob Dylan, 1971; then a 1994 interview by Charlie Rose; “America” from Howl and Other Poems read as an unfinished poem; “The Other One” by the Dead from Madison Square Garden (which includes a tribute to “Cowboy Neal” at the wheel Cassady), from March 9, 1981; Howl first recorded reading, in 1956; “Tyger” by Blake, read by Ginsberg, with music by Bob Dylan, 1971; “Capitol Air” by Ginsberg with music by Dylan, 1971; and the PWFM closing theme, “Ripple” by Hunter and Garcia performed by Jane’s Addiction.

The Howl obscenity trial

The Cool Rebellion, 1960

Howl by Allen Ginsberg, full text

Video reading of Ginsberg’s chart…