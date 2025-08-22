...and crawling on the planet's face... 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' at 50

O’Brien. Sarandon, Bostwick as Riffraff, Janet and Brad. The photography in this movie is SO GOOD…each scene is a work of art.

To you who hang out with me every Friday night, you will feel good for becoming a paying supporter of the program. Two bucks a week, so little, so helpful. Thank you to all who do.

Or you may donate directly in any amount via Chiron Return . Stripe takes a much smaller fee for direct donations and we don’t pay the Substack commission. For crypto donations, please write to me directly at efc@chironreturn.org. Thank you.

Tim Curry as Frank N Furter

Rocky Horror at One-Half of a Century Old

Dear Friend and Listener:

Fifty years ago last week, the Rocky Horror Picture Show opened in London. The film is a satire of and tribute to the great science fiction films of the 20th century.

Yet it’s also credited with “predictive programming” the rise of modern transsexuality. Could this possibly be true? I’ll continue my discussion of the effects of electricity using Rocky as an example.

Already a massive live-stage success featuring Tim Curry as Frank N Furter, the film was initially not considered so good. I’ve read that at the U.S. premier in L.A., people walked out of the theater. This account of events is apocryphal and may never have happened, but it’s still funny to consider.

Fans have always loved it; yet it’s now considered one of the greatest musical films of all time (a distinction I believe it deserves), and was entered into the Library of Congress as such.

Not doing the Time Warp yet — the chorus of the Rocky Horror Picture Show, from the opening wedding scene. They don’t look so tough…they all seem like very nice people.

For those who count beans or think that something quirky or weird cannot succeed, its massive cult following provided a greater return on investment of any movie ever. The original budget was a mere $1.4 million (about $6 million in today’s dollars), about the cost of making and airing a few TV commercials at the time.

Set just five years after the Stonewall uprising, the celebratory vibe of the film has been replaced by a LGBTQ movement that’s about as exciting as your neighbor’s funeral.

I’ll talk about the themes and content of the film, and compare the charts for the day it opened — Aug. 14, 1975 — and the night the action took place, Aug. 8, 1974. And how do we know that? When Brad and Janet have their fateful tire blowout, Nixon is delivering his resignation address, and that is of course a timed event.

Finally. I’ll consider the sexual theory of the OneTaste sex enlightenment business. I am not so much interested in the legal issues but rather the core concept of their work and also whether it’s possible to “mainstream” any kind of tantric practice.

Your faithful reporter,

PS — I forgot to read the astrology! I was planning to skip the chart for the opening and stick to the Nixon resignation. I will come back to it for sure. It’s just too rich.

About the Virgo New Moon

Oakley Court — fictionally set in Denton, Ohio

The Netflix “documentary” has serious factual issues.

TEDxSF - Nicole Daedone