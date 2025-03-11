Good afternoon —

You may be someone who takes a serious interest in the AI issue, and if so please get in touch. I’m looking for people who actually read articles on the topic, whether they’re about business, politics, or technology.

My intention is to create a log of articles in real-time, sent in by people who are already reading them.

I recently worked with an outgoing marketing person for an A.I. firm who said that the only way to understand the issue is to read everything. If several of us pool our efforts, we can have an excellent free service — similar to Covid19 News that we published to log events associated with the 2020 crisis.

This effort became the chronology — the single most valuable historical resource of the covid era.

Working with me in this way does not take extra time; all you would be doing is mailing me the link with a sentence of what it’s about. Then we will find someone who wants to help coordinate — and then we’ve got something useful.

This is the chopping onions level of investigative reporting. And if you want to know how to make broth, you can learn.

If you are interested in helping, please email me using this link.

Thank you!

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,