Are you tracking the AI issue?
Of you read articles about AI regularly, such as related to news, business or technology, please get in contact. You can be one of my "news readers."
Good afternoon —
You may be someone who takes a serious interest in the AI issue, and if so please get in touch. I’m looking for people who actually read articles on the topic, whether they’re about business, politics, or technology.
My intention is to create a log of articles in real-time, sent in by people who are already reading them.
I recently worked with an outgoing marketing person for an A.I. firm who said that the only way to understand the issue is to read everything. If several of us pool our efforts, we can have an excellent free service — similar to Covid19 News that we published to log events associated with the 2020 crisis.
This effort became the chronology — the single most valuable historical resource of the covid era.
Working with me in this way does not take extra time; all you would be doing is mailing me the link with a sentence of what it’s about. Then we will find someone who wants to help coordinate — and then we’ve got something useful.
This is the chopping onions level of investigative reporting. And if you want to know how to make broth, you can learn.
If you are interested in helping, please email me using this link.
I have been through and am currently going through Patricks brand new Technocracy Boot Camp material again. I read a book of his about 8 years ago and others but I could see the major changes coming way back when companies were all set on going from analog to digital and when I could no longer use or repurchase my accounting program I used for my business as it became a license user only product. Same with microshit office, ect. Maybe I will pass on Ai related articles if I begin to notice them because I was already convinced it is designed to be used get us and I wish to survive through this stupid takeover. Let me see if I notice ai news articles thanks.
I can’t help but such a service sounds valuable