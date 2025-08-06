Good morning from New York —

As part of our latest journalism mentorship project, Chiron Return is posting the most important news of the moment related to the full-on marketing campaign that is storming the world. It’s called Ice Nine News.

These projects always start slowly, though thanks to the efforts of a newly-formed team, we’re able to update with several features and many “leftovers” links every day.

This is currently a mostly-volunteer five-person effort, aided and abetted by inside industry sources. We have preserved nearly 1,000 articles over the past month, from every imaginable viewpoint ‚ mainstream and alt. To get involved contact me at efc@chironreturn.org.

AI generated image

What Is Chiron Return?

One of my longtime readers asked me yesterday what Chiron Return is. If she didn’t know, you may not either. I know everything seems to blur on the internet, and I’m the instigator of various efforts.

Chiron Return is the nonprofit organization (founded in 2014) that is essentially the Planet Waves newsroom.

Under its big umbrella are my Planet Waves FM program, all of our efforts covering ‘covid’, including Covid19 News and the world’s only actual chronology of the 2020 crisis (which goes back to 2006); corporate document repositories (go here and scroll down the right hand margin), and now, Ice Nine News.

We are accredited by Pacifica Network and the International Federation of Journalists.

Special Focus on Teaching Journalism

While we are not a massive organization like ProPublica, we are able to do an impressive amount of journalism in the public interest, with a special focus on training journalists, editors and producers.

We live in deeply cynical times where many insist on hearing only what they want to hear and calling that the truth; and where others proclaim themselves “truthers” and do nothing but run an agenda. There is an idea going around that the truth can never be known, and that everything is a lie. Very, very cynical — and self-serving.

Truth as an Orientation, Not a Thing

For me, truth is a direction of travel, an orientation — not a thing. And it’s essential to have an orientation in the midst of our current state of psychic chaos.

Much of that chaos is being facilitated by the digital environment (now branded as A.I.), and we are observing carefully, doing our best to inform you while we inform ourselves, and to stay awake and aware.

You are invited to support our efforts, either by helping out, referring our work, subscribing to this Substack (eight bucks) or making a direct one-time or recurring donation to Chiron Return.

With love,

Your faithful reporter,