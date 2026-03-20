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Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
Aries Equinox and Into the Unknown
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Aries Equinox and Into the Unknown

Embrace the moment with awareness and courage.
Eric F Coppolino's avatar
Eric F Coppolino
Mar 20, 2026
Equinox Fire. Photo by Eric Francis

Note, I neglected to mention that Tulsi Gabbard is the Director of National Intelligence, a cabinet-level officer to whom the CIA, the NSA and many other intel agencies report. She is the big big spymaster…so denying that she can make a determination about a threat she just said does not exist is absurd. Gabbard is also lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve, and a former member of the House representing Hawaii. — efc

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Photo by Eric Francis

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