Aries Equinox and Into the Unknown

Note, I neglected to mention that Tulsi Gabbard is the Director of National Intelligence, a cabinet-level officer to whom the CIA, the NSA and many other intel agencies report. She is the big big spymaster…so denying that she can make a determination about a threat she just said does not exist is absurd. Gabbard is also lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve, and a former member of the House representing Hawaii. — efc
Shawn’s Catch of the Day
Dancing robot busts a move, and dishes, after going rogue at California hot pot restaurant
How social media impacts your child’s well-being, according to new World Happiness Report | CNN
Iran war energy crisis is a renewable energy wake-up call | AP News
Denmark planned to blow up Greenland runways if US invaded, reports say
A pro-Trump “Army girl” went viral online. Experts say she isn’t real. - The Washington Post
An experimental AI agent broke out of its testing environment and mined crypto without permission | Live Science
Congress moves to scrutinize AI use in federal court - Live Updates - POLITICO
AI is changing the style and substance of human writing, study finds
Online bot traffic will exceed human traffic by 2027, Cloudflare CEO says | TechCrunch
It was never about AI (we are not our tools) - Big Think
ChatGPT’s ‘Adult Mode’ Could Spark a New Era of Intimate Surveillance | WIRED
Fact check: How fake images from Iran misled media outlets
An AI cyberattack could trigger a satellite apocalypse in the next 2 years. Are we prepared? | Space