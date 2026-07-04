Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

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Aaron's avatar
Aaron
3d

Eric, I for one appreciate this summary of where we are.. And for what you attempted to do for the dioxin contaminated people of East Palestine and surrounding communities. Through your education of the most likely contaminants we experienced. I hate to feel this way but give two shits about America 250. To read your experience of 200 and what my kids are experiencing with 250, is light years apart..We currently have a billionaire grifter in office. The literal brain dead one before this.. The current billionaire is literally stealing millions of poor peoples money with them worshipping the grift???. False narratives all around us, with few knowing what is true or false anymore. As you wrote, no one reads anymore or if they do, only to confirm their inherent or fed biases. From my observations, Americans have no discernment. If they did as they say, have American exceptanlism, why the hell did so many sheep inject a DNA contaminated gene therapy into their body? I have observed a precipitous, zombie like tribalism and division amongst us, exponentially so since 911. The government propaganda and planned division have gotten so great, only the cultists on one "side" are loving 250...Instead of all of us finding common ground and enjoying this great expirement in self governance..

I truly didn't want kids because my gut after 911 told me we would be where we are. However, I was blessed with a great family. I pray that my boys will see 300 but where we are...not so sure about that. What I do know, is my boy's will have discernment. They have been through every "debate" with the Peadatrician about no jabs, questioning authority, all the way everywhere. Never, ever be afraid to ask a question if it doesn't make sense. A title doesn't bring authority over them, always ask the why.. This is what I attained in school, to be an American is asking questions! Understand the why or hell no! My family doesn't agree with tyranny! We are coerced into it, with all the magnificent data theft "tools" that make us "safe" now, as you summarized. From my observations, less than 20% have this will to overcome biases and authority. My prayer is that the 20% can make it to 300...My boys will be there if we aren't nuked or cancered first,from all the better living through chemistry. Appreciate you and this post.

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3 replies by Eric F Coppolino and others
Ailish Keating's avatar
Ailish Keating
2d

Eric: wonderful reflection:

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