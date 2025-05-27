Dear Friend and Reader:

This letter is intended for the practicing attorneys in the audience. I’m here to offer you a new angle on understanding your most challenging cases.

Before I entered the astrological field, I covered toxic tort litigation and was trained to hold my journalism to the standard of preparing for a judge and jury. My wider specialty is uncovering and documenting fraud in many forms. My legal passion is the discovery process (and motion practice). As an astrologer, my passion is forensics.

Over the years, attorneys for plaintiffs and defendants have taken me into their trust, working with me to get their story right. I’ve served at many levels, including on cases in the federal district courts, state trial courts and state appellate courts. I’ve covered civil and administrative law in a diversity of fields.

Display of rare books in the special collection at the State University of New York at Albany library. Photo by Eric Francis.

Rooting out the Disturbing Fact

The New York Times once wrote of me, “He has a gift for rooting out the disturbing fact in a pile of otherwise orderly documents.”

I’m an end-game strategist. I have a knack for seeing ahead into the last few moves and identifying a strategy that clinches or settles the case. I’m skilled at mastering fact patterns and identifying missing information.

The key to my success is that I know when I don’t know.

One of my legal mentors once said to me, “A lawyer’s job is to spot issues.” And that would be my role as your analyst, bringing a whole other set of time-honored tools and resources to the work. Astrology qualifies as one of the three oldest professions.

Think of me as a behind-the-scenes source with the capacity to understand and get to the essence of complex cases. Then, astrology provides a shift in point of view, from the level of the situation to looking down at the situation from above. Astrology also requires studying the timing of the process back to its origins; the end is usually written in the beginning.

Many Timing Factors

While natal astrology is a potential tool, it’s just one of many. The time of service, the crime scene chart, the time of discovery of an issue, the start of jury selection and the time of the verdict are all useful.

If I’m your consultant, I’ll build my version of a case file and provide a spoken or written analysis that includes no astrological jargon or language — unless you want it. I keep track of how I come to my conclusions and make that available if you’re interested.

I do not bill as an astrologer; I bill as an independent legal consultant. My written work product, on its face, can be based exclusively on the facts.

Carol van Strum, Peter von Stackelberg and an unidentified neighbor scanning in thousands of documents from the files of Monsanto, Dow Chemical, etc. Many other documents came from my files and are now housed in several online collections.

Non-Attorneys and Other Professionals Welcome

If you are a non-attorney planning or engaged in a legal situation (as plaintiff or defendant), you may also engage me to help you analyze, plan and understand your case (and help you work with your attorney).

I also serve professionals in other fields doing all the classic forms of business astrology (such as when to file incorporation or LLC papers, called electional astrology).

I excel at sorting out complex matters of estates and legacies. I am experienced in handling the astrology of real estate transactions, such as when to put a property on the market and when to have the closing.

If you’re interested in working with me (including as your personal or business astrologer), please reply to this email or write to me directly. Using two or more methods of contact is best. Thank you for your interest and your trust.

Yours truly,

Eric F. Coppolino

w. (845) 481-5616

c. (845) 337-5095

efc@planetwaves.net

Disclaimer: I am not an attorney and do not hold myself out to be one.