Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
2d

You might have a look at Christine.257's substack which is free with regards to the Covid Fraud if this is of possible interest to you - she thinks the same way you do and drove her substack forwards in much the same way, but ultimately, according to The Expose Moderna patented their Covid-19 Neucloids virus, which they made with DARPA's help in 2013 and had it locked up in a Level 4 Bio Lab to its release in 2019 and all that followed, according to past history, down to America

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Chiron Return, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture