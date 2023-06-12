Astrology of ARPANET, first prototype of the internet. Comments welcome.
While I was investigating the development of the internet in the 1990s, I found the data for the first-ever transmission on the world's first WAN — ARPANET.
This started with meeting some very cool Zoomers.
Greetings,
For the past couple of weeks, working at honky-tonks, dives and diners, I’ve been investigating the astrology of the 1990s — the decade I began as an astrologer. I was inspired to do this after meeting the sons of my friend Jon Cohen, and th…