ARPANET, first prototype of the internet, 1972 edition.

This started with meeting some very cool Zoomers.

Greetings,

For the past couple of weeks, working at honky-tonks, dives and diners, I’ve been investigating the astrology of the 1990s — the decade I began as an astrologer. I was inspired to do this after meeting the sons of my friend Jon Cohen, and th…