Beltane love from PWFM, and a show :: The beguiling mystery of the 'missing scientists' — and what the coverup may be about. Fauci's #2 busted for covid crimes. Chatbot insanity.

Photo by Danielle Voirin.

On Tonight’s Exciting, Uplifting Program…

Good evening from chilly New York State —

The mystery of the ‘missing scientists’ has been covered by every mainstream media outlet and the FBI is conscientiously investigating something that it may be doing to these people. But the question is not being asked loudly enough, if at all: If this whole thing is true and not a coincidence, what exactly is being covered up? Based on observing the issues for a few decades, I’ll offer seven possibilities of what’s being concealed.

Meanwhile, in other mysterious news, Dr. David Morens, a former top advisor to Anthony Fauci at the National Institutes of Health, was indicted on federal charges involving his concealing the ‘truth’ about the baloney ‘lab leak theory’, which in itself is a ruse or patsy for the deeper problems with the pandemic narrative.

And I comment on John Oliver’s recent report on the insanity that large language model chatbots or GPTs are instigating in people of all ages and how this is driving the overall state of society.

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Planet Waves Starcast focused on the Full Moon

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NASA Imposes Moonlight Savings Time - 2026 Planet Waves April Fool’s Edition…

Cheers to John Oliver, my nominee for best journalist of them all.

The best we’ve found on the “Washington Hilton Shooting” — it’s much stupider than you may have imagined

I figure out what happened mid-video. I miss the Sun-Pluto separating square.

This is five hours of congressional testimony. I have no idea what’s in here.