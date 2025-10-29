Chiron Return is the nonprofit journalism mentorship program of Planet Waves.

Have you ever stared at your news feed and wondered, “Why am I even reading this?” If you’re paying attention, you have; if you’re not wondering, it’s something to consider.

In case you’ve pondered this for a moment, we’ve designed a news page for you — Ice Nine News from Chiron Return. Based on what we learned from three years publishing Covid19 News, we’ve created an original content stream focusing on the intersection between humanity and technology.

These are all the stories that don’t get traction; the ones that really matter. We find them one at a time — using no A.I. tools or algorithms. Those algorithms are ALL designed to track what you do and reinforce what you already believe.

We’re doing this to open the line of sight to other ideas and look behind the fog of both mainstream and so-called “alternative” news.

No ads. No popups. No clutter. No sponsored content. No fluff. No bullshit. Yes to excellent, interesting news items you would have missed otherwise.

Every night, we provide five to 10 hand-chosen highlighted articles, and a list of what we could not feature (called leftovers, always interesting). Part of our purpose is to help keep up with often-overshadowed current events, and and also to keep a chronicle of developments at this time in history.

Every time I open the page, I’m surprised by how much I didn’t know. That’s the whole point of reading, innit?

Ice Nine News is part of the Chiron Return mentorship in journalism project. While the world was busy freaking out about ‘covid’, I was busy training investigators, writers and editors, and offering the results to you.

And that’s what I still do, preserving the knowledge and experience that should be basic to any news organization but is currently evaporating. But not around here.

Please take a look at Ice Nine News.

Or tap the green and gold medallion: