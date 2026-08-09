The Only.
Big Sister is Watching You
Virtue fawning, cult mentality and attempted cancellation on the elite U.S. astrology scene. A tribute to Jerome John Garcia — Eric reads "A Greateful Dead Story"
A Grateful Dead Story by Eric Francis
Letter to Chani Nicholas — no reply
Letter to the board chairman of the United Astrology Conference — no reply.
Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
Planet Waves FM is published by Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network. We are a commercial free program that began on Radio Woodstock in September 1996.Planet Waves FM is published by Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network. We are a commercial free program that began on Radio Woodstock in September 1996.
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