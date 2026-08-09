Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
Big Sister is Watching You
0:00
-1:53:24

Big Sister is Watching You

Virtue fawning, cult mentality and attempted cancellation on the elite U.S. astrology scene. A tribute to Jerome John Garcia — Eric reads "A Greateful Dead Story"
Eric F Coppolino's avatar
Eric F Coppolino
Chani Nicholas looms over Virtueville. Studio Psycherotica

The Only.

A Grateful Dead Story by Eric Francis

Letter to Chani Nicholas — no reply

Letter to the board chairman of the United Astrology Conference — no reply.

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