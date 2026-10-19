Del Bigtree confesses to physicist Denis Rancourt.

It’s too good to be true — but it’s true.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Vaccine safety advocate Del Bigtree has announced that he has accepted that the world is flat. This came after years of speculation as his fans wondered when he would finally get it.

“We can’t just be just spinning meaninglessly through the void of space in multiple frames of reference. The Earth is at the center of everything. I now understand.”

His confession came during an interview with Denis Rancourt, a retired professor of physics who is also an authority on nanoparticles, masks, vaccines and stuff.

“Del, I hear you, I feel you. As a trained physicist, I can say that the science is always changing and nothing is certain. And the science doesn’t lie. So you could be right.”

“With the new quantum physics, everything is a probability,” Rancourt added. “This is called the Hindenburg Uncertainty Principle. It’s kind of like a gigantic control study.”

Bigtree lightened up the tone of the conversation and quipped, “Now at least I have something in common with Team No Virus. I always thought those guys were so cool.”

“But just because I think the Earth is flat doesn’t mean that I think viruses don’t exist,” he added. “We can agree to disagree on that one. Okay?”

Image provided by NASA.

The Flat Earth Action Network (FLAN) announced Monday that Bigtree would be the keynote speaker at its next conference, to be held in Antarctica on the summer solstice.

“With his heritage as a direct descendant of Chief Sitting Bull, he will be welcome to explain how the native peoples everywhere believed the Earth was flat,” said Josiah McCavish MacGillicutty, Jr., president of FLAN.

“If an Indian says it, it must be true. Show me the curve, bro.”

Bigtree’s childhood friend and fellow lab-leak pusher Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., said that while it was supposed to be a big surprise, Pres. Trump would be changing the name of the Earth to “America” and signing the “Flat America Preservation Executive Order of 2026” later this week to make sure America stays as flat as Kansas.

Another recent recruit, Bill Nye the Science Guy, said, “Show me the curve, bro.”

He added that “the only thing that can prove the shape of the Earth is the shape of the Earth,” adding that all those pilots who see the curve from the sky are just seeing lens distortion created by their windows. “And the sailors who describe it from mid-ocean voyages are drunk. Either that or they’re all brainwashed.”

He added, “Show me the curve, bro.”

Del Bigtree, when he was a baller.

Bigtree, Nye and McCavish-MacGillicutty will all be appearing on a special edition of Column News hosted by Jeremy Null where they will toast the newly restored ancient shape of the Earth and hold a massive fundraiser for Flat Earth education.

“The Ball Theory is like germ warfare on the minds of the young,” Null said. “Show me the curve.”

Noted for something astrologer and virus denialist Rick Levine is another recent convert.

“If the Earth were a spinning ball,” Levine said, “the whole Astrology Hut would go flying into space. And the upside-down people in Australia would fall off.”

“And if the celestial mechanics of the spherical Earth model were correct, the astronomers should be able to predict an eclipse, Levine added. “Never once in history has an eclipse been accurately predicted. Trust me, I’m an astrologer. I know what I’m talking about.”

He added, “Show me the curve, bro.”