Calling all news junkies — seeking two volunteer editorial assistants
We are pulling focus on the UFO story and the AI story and are looking for editorial assistants to help organize the material for my coverage.
Good morning,
I’m seeking two editorial assistants to help with a news completion project related to the ET/UFO/UAP story, and the AI story. This is a volunteer role in support of the Chiron Return journalism nonprofit.
We have one person currently doing a fantastic job compiling news articles on both topics. I mean he’s really good. Now I'm look…