Children's Health Defense is Full of It (and so is its Twin Brother, ICAN)

Christine Massey, that woman in Canada. Photo by Kevin Fallow.

On tonight’s program, I return to the ever popular virus issue, or rather the matter of phony fundraising by major organizations abusing the public trust about the “vaccine” for a virus that does not exist.

Yep. For any “vaccine” you’ve ever had, or that your dog or cat or horse has ever had, nobody, not you, not me, not Christine Massey and not anybody else, will be able to find an isolation paper for that alleged pathogen. Nobody can demonstrate contagion and there are no actual genetic sequences of claimed “virus” particles available.

I know it’s mind-bending, but so is Love Canal. I have spent my entire career covering scientific fraud — and it’s difficult for me too. But it’s easier to understand if you see it as a business model. (Love Canal was, too, and those kinds of chemical dumps are still being created.)

MMR Shot: $101 Million in Damages for One Child

While this is happening, kids are still being harmed by shots they don’t need and should not be taking. There is no “informed consent” if you don’t know that an MMR case settled for $101 million in damages for one injured child.

Nobody is calling for a “vaccine” moratorium. Neither Children’s Health Defense nor Informed Consent Action Network (that I have ever heard) are specifically — boldly — calling for restoration of the religious exemption in 50 states. That would go a long way. It is true that ICAN has funded the work of churches calling for the religious exemption.

If you are part of one of those organizations and claim the contrary, come on my show and explain yourself. It’s my view that the religious exemption (cancelled in New York months before “covid”) must be reinstated. The unquestioned ability to say no to unwanted medical intervention would go a long way toward justice.

Maybe I’m Just Confused

It is confusing. Children’s Health Defense (in particular via its longtime leader Robert F. Kennedy Jr.) and the Informed Consent Action Network (led by his best friend Del Bigtree) tag-team pushing the MMR vaccine and raise money by extolling its known dangers, including autism.

Both organizations avoid the fact that the “measles” virus has been proven in the German courts to not exist; and that U.S. health agencies, when queried under the Freedom of Information Act, can provide no proof of its existence. Nor can they provide proof of the existence of “mumps” or “rubella.”

How is it possible that they are fundraising on the dangers of “vaccines” that allegedly prevent viruses they know don’t exist — and they don’t say anything about this?

Who really controls “vaccine opposition” policy?

ICAN and CHD send mixed messages while running interference on the established fact that no “measles” virus has ever been isolated, nor have “mumps” or “rubella” (“German measles”). If the viruses have not been isolated, then what are the “vaccines” based on? For anyone interested in “vaccine” safety, this would seem to be a serious matter to raise.

Whatever they may be ultimately, none of these medical conditions have ever been taken seriously as a deadly disease. What are they? There are numerous possibilities, but you won’t find those possibilities in allopathic medicine.

For or Against the MMR?

I ask out loud: Why is Del Bigtree, for whom the Vaxxed series of films (largely taking on the dangers of the MMR) bragging about Robert F. Kennedy being health secretary when the first thing that Kennedy did after taking office was to advocate for the MMR shot to prevent “measles”?

Why did Bigtree tell me that the missing virus position is legally useless, then dismiss the fact that the “measles virus” issue has been successfully litigated in the German courts and found to be an unsupported, theoretical figment?

Why does the public send donations to support this chaos and disinformation? And where does the rest of ICAN’s and CHD’s money come from?

Meanwhile, why do both CHD and ICAN receive funds from organizations called “Vanguard” and “Fidelity”? Where does that anonymous money come from, flowing via the charity arms (“donor advised funds”) of investment companies that hold significant interests in Pfizer and Moderna?

No Replies to My Requests for Comment

Mary Holland, head of CHD, did not reply to my email request for comment, made in fulfillment of the Chiron Return policy of fair play. I’m still waiting for word back from Vince Kershner at ICAN; I assume the boys are back from France.

Chiron Enters Taurus

On an astrological note, Chiron enters Taurus today‚ or it has by the time you’re seeing this Friday evening. Here is my subscriber-sponsored coverage from Planet Waves.

Thank you to my supporters, subscribers, donors and astrology clients who help fund the costs of doing the program each week (and the other good work of Chiron Return). We cannot do this without you and I love doing it for you and with you.

Anti-vaccine anger from NPR

“I’m sorry, but there is no defense for this poorly worded statement,” wrote Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, a prominent anti-vaccine activist who once claimed during a legislative hearing in Ohio that the COVID vaccine could cause patients to become magnetized, allowing them to stick “spoons and forks” all over their bodies.

Del Bigtree, a prominent anti-vaccine activist who supported Kennedy’s presidential run and recently co-founded a non-profit with him called MAHA Action, also questioned the health secretary’s endorsement. Bigtree suggested that Kennedy’s post had “got cut off.” He then went on to make unproven claims about vaccines and autism, and linked to a documentary he had made on the topic.

“We voted for challenging the medical establishment, not parroting it,” posted Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, a Texas-based physician who has opposed COVID vaccines and is currently fighting a complaint from Texas’s medical board over hospital admitting privileges. Bowden says the complaint is related to her prescribing patients ivermectin. Ivermectin is an unproven alternative therapy for COVID.

“Kennedy was one of those candidates that attracted people who might not vote for Trump,” Bowden told NPR in an interview. Much of the attraction was from people who were “very fed up with what happened during the pandemic,” she says. “Neither Biden or Trump were willing to even talk about the pandemic, and Kennedy was,” she says.