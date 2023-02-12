Chiron and the Minor Planets, Then and Now
Eric Francis, a leader in the delineation of newly discovered planets, offers a class and discussion about the minor planets for the Astrological Society of Connecticut at 7 pm EST on Thurs., Feb. 16.
This mailing is from Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM. Please share with anyone you think might be interested.
Dear Friend and Reader:
Lately I’ve been making a return to the astrological lecture circuit. After granting endless interviews on analytic testing, scientific fraud and my chronology the past …