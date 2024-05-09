[Chiron Return] Of Sophomores and Storm Troopers
After the April 8 total solar eclipse, a campus awakening met by violence and the University's desperate quest for identity and purpose in the digital age.
Teach your parents well
Their children's hell will slowly go by
And feed them on your dreams
The one they pick's the one you'll know by…
— c.s.n.y.
Dear Friend and Reader:
MARS IS NOW IN ARIES, which has been the scene of so much drama the past few months. The total solar eclipse conjunct Chiron of April 8 (ju…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.