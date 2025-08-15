Could A.I. Herd Sheep? + Woodstock Anniversary Tribute

Flashpoints: The Continuation of Burning Man (a summer 1999 diary, one of the great Planet Waves articles ever).
Scroll down to “When Rome Burned” for 3/10 baby Mikio Kennedy interview and Parry Teasdale’s editorial about Woodstock 1999 in Woodstock Times.
To you who hang out with me every Friday night, you will feel good for becoming a paying supporter of the program. Two bucks a week. Thank you.
Or you may donate directly in any amount via Chiron Return. Stripe takes a much smaller fee and we don’t pay the Substack commission. For crypto donations, please write to me directly at efc@chironreturn.org. Thank you.
Open VARES — vaccine injuries, hospitalizations and deaths as reported by the US CDC and displayed by a civilian website.
And a visit to Woodstock on the 56th anniversary
In Search of the Ghost of Woodstock | Eric F. Coppolino, 1994
They Were Barefoot in Babylon | Eric F. Coppolino, 2020
Classic “covid” era Facebook thread from May 2020 | Seriously wild
Share this post