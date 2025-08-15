Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Could A.I. Herd Sheep? + Woodstock Anniversary Tribute
Could A.I. Herd Sheep? + Woodstock Anniversary Tribute

....a thought experiment. The criminal lies of Rachel Maddow and her best friend Trump. The Medium is the Message: case study in electricity — tribute to the Woodstock Festival last half of the show.
Eric F Coppolino
Aug 15, 2025
Transcript
If this is hell, count me in. Tap for much larger image. Aug. 18, 1969.

Flashpoints: The Continuation of Burning Man (a summer 1999 diary, one of the great Planet Waves articles ever).

Scroll down to “When Rome Burned” for 3/10 baby Mikio Kennedy interview and Parry Teasdale’s editorial about Woodstock 1999 in Woodstock Times.

Open VARES — vaccine injuries, hospitalizations and deaths as reported by the US CDC and displayed by a civilian website.

And a visit to Woodstock on the 56th anniversary

In Search of the Ghost of Woodstock | Eric F. Coppolino, 1994

They Were Barefoot in Babylon | Eric F. Coppolino, 2020

Classic “covid” era Facebook thread from May 2020 | Seriously wild

Wrapping my mind around A.I. — telling the story and documenting the history

Aug 14
Wrapping my mind around A.I. — telling the story and documenting the history

