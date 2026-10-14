Looking for the calculation that says it’s safe for 112 people to go swimming in the Hudson River but dangerous for 113. What about the PCBs? Photo by Eric Francis

This article is the real gem from late 2020

About the Covid Chronology (link below)

Good evening from Upstate New York:

Welcome to the many new subscribers who have signed on from the Sam Bailey video. In that discussion, I mentioned the Covid Chronology.

On the morning of March 3, 2020, I awakened with a voice whispering in my ear saying I needed to investigate the “covid” test. I met with my crew (the editors of an astrology website) later that day and we began a daily news log accounting for daily events. This was the first and possibly only daily news aggregation project, called Covid19 News.

At the same time, a young lawyer in my network began the process of documenting events of late 2019, going back in time. This project became the chronology.

Social distancing for cars. Photo by Eric Francis.

Most Important Lead was from Rappoport

This April 8, 2020 article from Jon Rappoport focused my work on the PCR. By July 22, about 10 weeks later, I published my first article documenting exactly how and why the PCR was and is a fraud.

An important article along the way was this June 4, 2020 account of the 1969 Woodstock festival and the false claim of a flu outbreak.

I highly recommend this article from Dec. 1, 2020 on the three biggest developments exposing the “covid” crisis happened in late November 2020.

If you poke around this area especially, there are some real gems.

My Wikipedia entry gives an accurate representation of my background.

More work is required on the chronology, including compiling all of our data from 2022 and 2023. The only thing stopping us is a budget to hire a few part time editors.

You may support the project here. Thank you

your faithful reporter,

Direct link to the Chronology — with version notes, compiling 2007-2021