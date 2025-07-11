I am planning a new Planet Waves FM for tonight. Look for an announcement mid- evening Eastern Time.

Chiron Return is now publishing a daily news feed that covers the waterfront on the A.I. issue. It is called Ice-Nine News. If you scroll through the headlines, you will see how fast the situation is developing — and now insane it is.

There is a massive gold rush happening right now, and part of the speed is competition for market share and market dominance.

However, Davos is behind this. That is what I said: Davos is behind this (the same people who brought you “covid”). They have been talking about this for years. Operation 2020 was part of the process — a/k/a “the great reset” and the great big sucking sound as we “ascended” to the digital astral plane.

An article with the announcement came up during the process of retrieving coverage into the past. The goal of A.I. is “total information awareness,” or that is, total control, getting everyone and everything onto the blockchain.

Not once in our research process for this blog have I seen the term “fourth industrial revolution” or 4IR come up. That is the creepy Davos term for what is happening.

Our news gathering process is all human-driven: our own scouts, sources and editors providing the articles and commentary.

Dr Sam Bailey recently did an episode based on Ice-Nine News. There is an exciting discussion below that post.

This project is part of Chiron Return - Mentorship in Journalism. We are the same people who did the world’s only actual chronology of the 2020 crisis.

