Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

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Eric F Coppolino's avatar
Eric F Coppolino
12h

via cindy

on the 911 call, he said 'sorry' and hung up

location...

https://www.google.com/maps/place/1455+Ridge+Rd,+Nederland,+CO+80466/@39.9737693,-105.5213446,5339m/data=!3m1!1e3!4m15!1m8!3m7!1s0x876bc14684c7fa0f:0xef79054881d2300a!2s1455+Ridge+Rd,+Nederland,+CO+80466!3b1!8m2!3d39.9781975!4d-105.491588!16s%2Fg%2F11c1_2pfd7!3m5!1s0x876bc14684c7fa0f:0xef79054881d2300a!8m2!3d39.9781975!4d-105.491588!16s%2Fg%2F11c1_2pfd7?entry=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI2MDQyMC4wIKXMDSoASAFQAw%3D%3D

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Joanne's avatar
Joanne
3h

Now I’ve listened. Thank you so very much for your generosity. This satisfied. I join Jeff in hoping you to not hold back in reaching back to us.

To this day remember the time my childhood friend Karen and I laughed and laughed all night putting funny words to popular melodies.

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