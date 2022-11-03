Day 1,000: A Holistic Investigation
Words and pictures about one thousand days of covering the PCR testing scam, the lockdowns and the claimed virus. But first, I have some thoughts about homeopathy and taking care of oneself.
Note to Readers — This article is distributed via my Substack. Please click or tap the headline for the full article and proper display of the photos. Thank you — efc
Article & photos by ERIC FRANCIS COPPOLINO
Additional research: Cindy Tice Ragusa
I DID NOT BEGIN MY COVERAGE OF ‘COVI…