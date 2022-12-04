Daykeeper Notes
The "lab leak theory" predates by one day a study in The Lancet proving the "wet market theory" was false. "Lab leak" was part of the initial media rollout of the pandemic scenario in January 2020.
An update from Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM.
Dear Friend and Reader:
A week ago, we reached Day 1000 of our daily (even hour-to-hour) tracking of, you know, the situation that emerged three years ago. On March 3, 2020, we started faithfully logging news reports, mainstream and alt, every day.
And we began diggi…