Del Bigtree Lives in the Virus Neighborhood of Make Believe. Where Do You Live?

Del Bigtree, host of the HighWire, on May 30, 2026 speaking at the Better Way conference. Photo by Eric Francis for Planet Waves.

PWFM This Week: Del Bigtree is Evading the Missing Virus Problem? Why — Exactly?

Good evening.

Tonight’s program addresses the ongoing deception, dissembling and factual mess woven by Del Bigtree on The HighWire when the question of virus existence comes up. Bigtree claims to be against vaccines; that is the entire basis of his organization, the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN). Its revenue was about $15m in 2024, according to ProPublica.

The question is crucial: virus existence is the crux of the matter for determining whether most vaccines are necessary at all, and what the shots are based on if no virus has ever been isolated in a lab.

The vaccine/virus issue will be the driving force behind the digital ID, the vaccine passport and central bank digital currency (CBDC). That’s the plan, well underway, where you can’t buy groceries until you’ve had all your toxic shots.

Read the Covid Chronology from Chiron Return

Read the transcript of my interview with Bigtree…

Del Bigtree Transcript 3 2.91MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Here the interview as a separate recording…

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Lab Leak, or Natural Origin or Nothing at All?

After correctly declaring on InfoWars in May 2020 that “SARS-CoV-II” had never been proven to exist, Bigtree has taken many ambiguous and factually sketchy stances on the missing virus problem.

One of these has been his repeated assertion, along with many other presenters, that “SARS-CoV-II” was genetically enhanced and released from a lab. His good friend and MAHA associate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. also takes this position. Bigtree briefly worked for the RFK Jr. presidential campaign via his consulting firm KFP Consulting, according to press reports.

“Lab Leak” is a once-verboten and now popular but false theory that feeds the public’s hunger for nefarious government conspiracies, selling loads of books. There’s no proof or even meek evidence of the “lab leak” version of events, nor has anyone clarified which of two Wuhan virology labs it might have leaked from. (Yes, there are two.)

At the same time, when I questioned him, Bigtree told me at a conference in May that he believed there was no pandemic event in 2020. So which was it? A government lab leak of a juiced-up virus, or nothing at all?

I have asked him for clarification. Bigtree, through his press representative Vince Kershner, is aware that I’m doing this program and has chosen not to respond to my questions, saying that he and Bigtree are in France and they would take up the question after they return.

Dr. Sam Bailey at Wise Traditions, October 2025. Photo by Eric Francis.

Deny, Deny, Deny…that you know who Sam Bailey is. That’s a good one, Del.

In a Planet Waves FM interview on May 30, 2026 at the spirited Better Way conference in Warwick, Rhode Island, Bigtree claimed to have never heard of Dr. Sam Bailey, whose popular program covers problems with the 2020 pandemic claim and issues with germ theory every week. This is so ridiculous as to be laughable.

In fact Dr. Tess Lawrie, head of the World Council for Health, commended the work of Drs. Mark and Sam Bailey to Bigtree on the HighWire program on May 7, 2026, just three weeks before I questioned him (hear reference at about 24 minutes).

Despite saying he was, “deep into questioning my own hypotheses” on the virus issue, Bigtree claimed to have never read A Farewell to Virology by Dr. Mark Bailey, the landmark paper analyzing the circular reading, pseudoscience and fraud of virology and its self-serving methods.

Kaufman, Cowan, Bailey at the Wise Traditions conference in 2025.

The Fog of War

In an email to me last week, Mark Bailey wrote, “[Dr.] Tom [Cowan] was in discussion with Del several years ago. He suggested that Dr. Andy Kaufman and I appear on the HighWire to refute the virus model. Del made excuses about being in the middle of a war and having bigger issues to deal with. Truly astounding that during COVID there were bigger issues than the ‘virus’ actually existing.”

And Bigtree told me he was “not specifically familiar” with the work of Christine Massey, whose FOI (Freedom of Information Law) project has proven that no government or institution anywhere in the world has ever seen a scientific paper demonstrating that “SARS-CoV-II” was ever found in a human host. All of the papers claiming existence of “SARS-CoV-II” are based on computer models called metagenomic transcripts — not purified biological samples.

Massey is one of the best-known individuals working on what I call the missing virus problem, and she and others have written to Bigtree about her FOI work many times.

The question is, why does Bigtree persist in maintaining this posture of foggy ignorance? He denies understanding not just of the missing virus problem but also knowledge of the people who have done the best work on the issue.

Here is what Del thinks of this “little group of people,” from March 2023. Yes they want to stop Del from putting Tony Fauci in handcuffs.

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The Vanguard Group is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, outside of Philadelphia.

The Vanguard DAF Connection to ICAN

In other news, the Informed Consent Action Network or ICAN, publisher of The HighWire, has received more than a million dollars from Vanguard Charitable Donor Advised Fund (DAF), according to records on file with ProPublica.

This is the charitable distribution fund associated with the Vanguard Group, which has major holdings in Pfizer and Moderna — famous for manufacturing the “covid” shots that Bigtree claims to oppose.

Vanguard, BlackRock and State Street are the “big three” asset managers buying up the world. Together, they control $31 trillion in capital.

This fact does not in itself mean that ICAN, an claimed anti-vax group, receives vaccine profits to fund its work, but rather that it accepts distributed funds from private donors who donate anonymously through Vanguard’s Charitable DAF.

The identities and nature of the actual donors are concealed, both from the public and, in theory, from ICAN itself.

So we don’t know where the money comes from. I’m not saying they’re being paid by the vax industry to send confusing messages and divide the opposition, but I am saying that since I cover the chemical industry, you would not want to see me taking money from a charitable fund with the name “Monsanto” or “Bayer” in any form.

Why Would Vanguard in Any Form Support Vaccine Opposition?

Do we believe that Vanguard Charitable DAF, associated with Vanguard, which is invested in Pfizer and Moderna, would give money to an actual anti-vaccine organization? Maybe they are fair-minded and support truth, justice and the American spirit of free speech and free scientific inquiry.

Maybe money isn’t everything, after all. You never know.

Notably, as I understand it, Vanguard’s involvement is NOT shown on ICAN’s form IRS 990 form that lists its donors. To find this documentation, you have to go to a schedule on Vanguard DAF’s 990 financial statements, which I’ve provided below.

I figured out they exist, and they then were skimmed from the aether by our friend Christine Massey of the FOI project.

Historically, only a small portion of ICAN’s budget is from small public donors, usually around 20% or so. The rest comes from major funds, in the past including the Selz family, and much now comes from anonymous donors through Vanguard DAF and other funds like it.

The Planet Waves FM editorial policy stipulates that we give anyone we portray in a program or article the opportunity give their best defense of their position. This is the “fair play doctrine.” I have asked Bigtree to clarify matters I cover tonight via his publicist, not a public address; so far, no response. We have been in direct contact and I have informed him what this program is going to be about. Vince, I am looking forward to hearing from you next week. Let’s talk about this soon on Planet Waves FM or on the HighWire.

— Michael Bryant, Christine Massey, and Spencer Stevens contributed reporting and ideas to today’s program.

About our Funding

100% of the funds for Planet Waves FM come from public donations or from me personally, with no “donor advised funds,” or any such cryptic device involved. This is what I mean by independent journalism: independent of any corporate involvement and influence. I also mean, you call me on the phone, and I answer your questions.

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Bring your independent journalism project here.

Here are the past three years of donations to ICAN via Vanguard DAF.

2024 contributions to ICAN from Vanguard Charitable Donor Advised Fund

2023 contributions to ICAN from Vanguard DAF

2022 contributions to ICAN from Vanguard DAF

Related Story from 2023

March 2023 commentary on Del running from the Missing Virus Problem —