Dr Sam Bailey :: Planet Waves FM interview

We just finished speaking a few minutes ago; I’m in the midst of the regular edition of Planet Waves FM. I think you’ll love this conversation between two Pisces friends.

I just flipped open Sam’s paperwork next to my desk to a random page and landed here (graphic below, exact paragraph!). The heart of the matter: she doesn’t have free speech as a medical doctor, or rather, the Inquisition Panel decides how much free speech she gets.

The truth is, this affects nearly every doctor in every country, an issue we discuss at length. If they tell you what they actually know, they could be fined or lose their medical license.

This is Dr Sam’s first appearance on my channel — long awaited.

A sample of the proceedings against Sam Bailey: You have freedom of speech until we decide you don’t.

Support Dr Sam’s fundraiser here:

https://www.givesendgo.com/can-you-help-dr-sam

The New Zealand Medical Council — please send our regards —

Media enquiries :

communications@mcnz.org.nz

Our health team:

health@mcnz.org.nz

Our standards team:

standards@mcnz.org.nz

Paper Mail if you like to send letters and postcards —

The New Zealand Medical Council

Level 24, AON Centre,

1 Willis Street,

Central Wellington

Wellington 6011, New Zealand