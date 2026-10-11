Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

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Dr Sam Bailey :: Planet Waves FM interview

Please support her fundraiser to cover the cost of massive fines levied against her for talking about the fake “covid” test, the deadly vaccine and for discussing the Perth Group’s work on HIV.
Eric F Coppolino's avatar
Eric F Coppolino

We just finished speaking a few minutes ago; I’m in the midst of the regular edition of Planet Waves FM. I think you’ll love this conversation between two Pisces friends.

I just flipped open Sam’s paperwork next to my desk to a random page and landed here (graphic below, exact paragraph!). The heart of the matter: she doesn’t have free speech as a medical doctor, or rather, the Inquisition Panel decides how much free speech she gets.

The truth is, this affects nearly every doctor in every country, an issue we discuss at length. If they tell you what they actually know, they could be fined or lose their medical license.

This is Dr Sam’s first appearance on my channel — long awaited.

A sample of the proceedings against Sam Bailey: You have freedom of speech until we decide you don’t.

Support Dr Sam’s fundraiser here:
https://www.givesendgo.com/can-you-help-dr-sam

The New Zealand Medical Council — please send our regards —

Media enquiries :
communications@mcnz.org.nz

Our health team:
health@mcnz.org.nz

Our standards team:
standards@mcnz.org.nz

Paper Mail if you like to send letters and postcards —

The New Zealand Medical Council
Level 24, AON Centre,
1 Willis Street,
Central Wellington
Wellington 6011, New Zealand

Your Substack subscription goes toward the Chiron Return investigative team.

Tonight on Planet Waves FM radio edition —

The Cult of Extinction and the Covid-A.I. Connection. Jane Doe v. Cornell, Part II

Eric F Coppolino
·
Oct 11
The Cult of Extinction and the Covid-A.I. Connection. Jane Doe v. Cornell, Part II

Above: Bill Gates predicts the next pandemic in a Netflix special The Next Pandemic just three weeks before the next “pandemic.” Gates also paid for the creation of MN908947, the firs…

Listen now

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