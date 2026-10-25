Dr. Sam Bailey: The people take ownership of the virus fraud issue.

. I’ve seen pretty much every twist and turn since before the “emergency” was declared on March 3, 2020 — especially with my view from Ground Zero here in New York.

Below is the video about the PCR and the vaccine that got Sam in trouble with the New Zealand medical authorities. This is what got their attention. She did not say the test was a fraud; she said it was

. And her only critique of the vaccine was that it’s being rushed out and she would not take it, giving factual backing: a youngish person has much greater risk from a car accident than from a “respiratory virus.” I analyze the scientific content of the video in the second segment of the show and consider the political implications.