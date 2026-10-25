Dr. Sam Bailey: The people take ownership of the virus fraud issue.

The intention was to silence, defame and destroy not just Dr. Sam Bailey but all who are teaching about virus fraud. What the Medical Council of New Zealand proved is that you cannot trust your state-licensed doctor.
Good evening,
I have the distinction of being the historian of the covid crisis and the assocaited truth movement, as its Daykeeper. I’ve seen pretty much every twist and turn since before the “emergency” was declared on March 3, 2020 — especially with my view from Ground Zero here in New York.
We just witnessed Dr. Sam Bailey’s $250,000NZD extortion by the Medical Council of New Zealand be paid in full by her own viewers and people who had never heard of her before. In my view, this was the single most significant watershed moment of the whole covid crisis since it was instigated nearly seven years ago.
Beneath the surface of events and the ensuing controversies has been a battle inside the so-called “health freedom” space over what to do about what I call the missing virus problem. Most major and many smaller presenters pretend the issue does not exist, which often leaves their followers stumped as to why they don’t at least ask the question.
In my view, Sam’s “malpractice fine” being paid by the public represents the public taking ownership of the need to expose covid and HIV fraud (Sam was penalized for doing both). The Medical Council of New Zealand tried to make it personal, attempting to intimidate and destroy one person for the sake of threatening all of us who speak out; all who have worked through the issues.
The outcome — which they drove — turned out to be a public relations disaster for health authorities everywhere.
New Zealand authorities claimed she committed medical malpractice and harmed the public with her videos (see example below). The public responded by investing. By standing up. By taking full ownership of the demand for the truth. This vindicates not just Sam but many who have been questioning the virus/contagion narrative at their own peril for the past six years and before.
This is no longer a private matter. Sam is no longer the individual being singled out. That is over. She’s now just one other person speaking up, albeit, eloquently.
That the public took ownership of the virus fraud issue is seismic. Such a thing was almost unimaginable a few years ago, and the symbolic (and real) power demonstrated is next-level.
You know EVERYONE was watching this, from CDC to the WHO to the rest of the Kiwi medical mafiosi, including the top echelons of the phony corporate government in New Zealand.
The intention was to silence, defame and destroy not just Sam Bailey but all teaching about virus fraud. They tried to make her into a human sacrifice. That failed miserably. What the New Zealand Medical Council proved is only that you cannot trust your state-licensed doctor.
What has been demonstrated is that the public gets the message that there is a serious problem with contagion theory, and is willing to step up, even in times of financial hardship and profound lack of trust.
We have shown that there is hope and faith to be found somewhere, when it’s hard to find anywhere.
Upon this, we may build.
Your faithful reporter,
Below is the video about the PCR and the vaccine that got Sam in trouble with the New Zealand medical authorities. This is what got their attention. She did not say the test was a fraud; she said it was not a screening test. And her only critique of the vaccine was that it’s being rushed out and she would not take it, giving factual backing: a youngish person has much greater risk from a car accident than from a “respiratory virus.” I analyze the scientific content of the video in the second segment of the show and consider the political implications.
The Only.