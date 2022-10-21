Dream is Destiny
An assessment of Mars square Neptune, Mars retrograde and the necessity to dream. More articles on the current status of Mars are on the front of this Substack or the front page of Planet Waves.
Note to Readers: This mailing is from Chiron Return, not Planet Waves the astrology website. It was distributed to Planet Waves subscribers Thursday afternoon. Some subscribers to Planet Waves receive this content stream at no extra cost. Anyone may subscribe to this Substack newsletter; the funds go to the nonprofit Chiron Return. — efc
Additional Note:…