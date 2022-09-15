Eristocrat of the Global Village
This is an experiment distributing Planet Waves subscriber content via Substack. Planet Waves Core, BSP and GP members, please check your email — or the subscriber area on our website. See note below.
NOTE TO READERS: This Core Community edition of Planet Waves includes my astrological farewell to Elizabeth II, an article on Venus square Mars, and this week’s horoscope. The “continue” links reach paywall pages on PlanetWaves.net. This is an astrology service that is separate from my Substack area. If you would like to be a Core member of Planet Waves…