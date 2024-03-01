Dear Friend of Chiron:

I’m now on my second pass through this documentary, which I’ll be covering on Friday night’s Planet Waves FM. I’m directly familiar with much of what was presented, I did not notice a single mistake, and I learned a great deal.

It’s a truly impressive work of directing, research and seamless editing. It would be a joy to watch, but the subject matter is so disturbing. Events in Germany and the attitude of the government make events in the U.S. seem like anarchy.

From the notes:

“The film focuses on the protocols of the Expert Council, which were obtained via FOIA by the physician Christian Haffner, and handed out by the German Federal Chancellery only in partially redacted form. The legal fight for transparency concerning these documents is still ongoing.”

This work is the result of one of the most effective uses of a Freedom of Information Act-type statute I’ve ever seen, and there are some other hot ones.

As a special treat, you’ll get a close-up look at Prof. Christian Drosten, the “virologist” who invented the phony PCR “covid test” that was adopted by the World Health Organization in early 2020. He was the guy who got his information from Twitter and designed an assay over winter vacation of 2019-2020 without ever being near a patient or a sample of anything. He then directly particpated in locking down Germany and, indirectly, the world.

A Kind of Experiment in Global Aphasia

However, before you watch, I want to point out one thing. Because so much of the film is in German, for those who do not understand the language, it’s possible to watch facial expressions and body language of public officials, and to listen to the tone of the speech — without getting too caught up in what the words mean.

Kind of like a dog listens and parses meaning.

This reminds me of something I read by Oliver Sacks in The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat, in the chapter about neurological patients listening to a speech by Ronald Reagan:

Even patients who have global aphasia—the inability to understand words—are capable of understanding ordinary conversations, because when people speak naturally, they can pick up on non-verbal cues. However, aphasia patients couldn’t understand anything spoken by an affectless voice. Aphasia patients are, in short, living proof that speech doesn't consist of words alone, but rather of utterances delivered with inflection and emotions. Aphasia patients become highly attuned to the nuances of speech. As a result, when they listen to the president’s televised speech, the words ring false.

Therefore, due to so much of the language being in German, this is an unusual window into what happened.

