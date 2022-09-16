Farewell, Elizabeth II
Tonight's Planet Waves FM covers the current multiple grand cross pattern, the 'Mass Formation Psychosis' controversy, and a farewell to Elizabeth II, Eristocrat of the Global Village.
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