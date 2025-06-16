Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
Father's Day Tribute. The A.I. War. How to Remain Human.
Father's Day Tribute. The A.I. War. How to Remain Human.

Marshall McLuhan proposed that every major stage of technology development has arrived with a major war. If that is true, we are now deep into the world war of "artificial intelligence."
Eric F Coppolino's avatar
Jeffrey Strahl's avatar
Eric F Coppolino
and
Jeffrey Strahl
Jun 16, 2025
Transcript
Nasir al-Mulk Mosque, the Pink Mosque, Shira, Iran

The Most Beautiful Places in Iran by Diana, the Globetrotting Detective

Jeffrey Strahl is the author of Lockdown Times

Discussion about this episode

