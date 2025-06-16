Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlanet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio NetworkFather's Day Tribute. The A.I. War. How to Remain Human.13Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore71×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -2:46:10-2:46:10Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Father's Day Tribute. The A.I. War. How to Remain Human.Marshall McLuhan proposed that every major stage of technology development has arrived with a major war. If that is true, we are now deep into the world war of "artificial intelligence."Eric F Coppolino and Jeffrey StrahlJun 16, 202513Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore7ShareTranscriptNasir al-Mulk Mosque, the Pink Mosque, Shira, IranThe Most Beautiful Places in Iran by Diana, the Globetrotting DetectiveJeffrey Strahl is the author of Lockdown TimesThanks for supporting the program with a modest subscription fee.SubscribeI know it’s misspelled.STARCAST — What's happening in the chart of Israel? Where to from here?Eric F Coppolino·September 25, 2024Read full storyPlanet Waves by Eric FrancisReports: Israel bombs IranNote, this is not proofread and there will be errors…Read more5 days ago · 15 likes · 22 comments · Eric Francis CoppolinoDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlanet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio NetworkPlanet Waves FM is published by Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network. We are a commercial free program that began on Radio Woodstock in September 1996. Planet Waves FM is published by Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network. We are a commercial free program that began on Radio Woodstock in September 1996. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeEric F CoppolinoJeffrey StrahlWrites Lockdown Times SubscribeRecent EpisodesInto the Dreamtime: Altjira Full Moon Jun 11 • Eric F CoppolinoPWFM Upcoming ProgramJun 6 • Eric F CoppolinoHe Photographed the Whole CharadeMay 30 • Eric F CoppolinoChiron, On the Cusp of EverythingMay 24 • Eric F CoppolinoNew Planet Waves FM coming tonightMay 23 • Eric F CoppolinoPlanet Waves FM :: Hindsight is 2025May 16 • Eric F CoppolinoThe Global Identity Heist. Preserving Your Humanity on Planet Deep Fake...May 10 • Eric F Coppolino
