Fire Sign Theater. Water Sign Reality.

Tide rushes into the Bay of Fundy. Photo by Eric Francis.

Good Evening,

I also cover the situation in Iran, the Bayer Glyphosate settlement, the MAHA position on the extended use of pesticides, a bit of background on Monsanto and IBT Labs and how all those chemicals got approved in the first place, the SCOTUS ruling on Trump’s tariffs, the chart of Kurt Cobain, and I read a press release about what countries have the most women who do web searches about how to fake orgasm. Yes, I got a press release about that this week.

Check the first comment soon for info in Iraq. With apologies, at one point I get mixed up about the 1979 chronology. The Ayatollah returns to Iran from Paris in February (chart below) and then the Shah leaves 10 days before the hostages were taken in November.

The Iran-Iraq war happened in the early- to mid-1980s during the Reagan-Bush administration. The Iran-Contra affair comes out Oct. 5, 1986.

Monsanto/Roundup Resources

Chiron, Key to the Gemstone File - not so hilarious disaster, collaboration with Peter von Stackelberg.

Interview with Peter von Stackelberg - incredible one of the best of PWFM…

Kennedy Defends Pesticides, Making America Healthy Again! That’ll do it!

And if you want to know how evil Monsanto really is, read this PDF: