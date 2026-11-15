Building a sturdy new boat. Makers Camp 2026. Photo by Eric Francis.

Good morning to fans of Planet Waves FM,

I will need another week off from the Sunday program as we finish and get ready to launch the new Planet Waves website today and this evening. It’s been quite the week in all respects, and we’ve been working hard to set up and learn our first really nice website in many years.

If all goes well, we plan to point the Planet Waves “Net” name to the hew host Monday morning. This project has taken nearly two years to complete; we are on our third development team, and they got it right.

I know many people who read this Substack have no interest in astrology — but not everyone. Many listeners cross the genres, largely due to how I handle astrology: like a news reporter. The Planet Waves FM program back to its origins in 1996 on Radio Woodstock (100.1 WDST-FM) has always been a political-spiritual-public affairs hybrid.

Planet Waves Net has a similar ethos, but the emphasis leans towards astrology. Our website will have many new features, including a daily astrology column on the front page (which will appear at the top of the mobile feed). I am planning morning and evening updates.

One of the most significant differences is that Planet Waves Net is presented mostly in writing and photographs. The new website makes available thousands of my articles without a paywall or registration required.

The cranky website that Planet Waves Net has had the past seven years is largely the result of sacrifices made (and supply line issues incurred) during the “covid” crisis. In a real sense, for us, the new Planet Waves Net brings that long era to a close.

Thank you for sticking with us all this time.

I will send out a note when the DNS has propagated around the world and we are up and going.