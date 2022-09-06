Free Pill Astrology
Your Covid Horoscope. This is an April 2021 parody of Rob Brezny's Free Will Astrology, from the days when he and fellow American astrologer Steve Forrest were pushing the "covid" injection 24/7.
BY ROD BREZINSKY | GO TO ORIGINAL PUBLICATION
I've never written Free Pill Astrology with a co-writer, until now. Every professional astrologer knows that people who have never studied the esoteric arts can come out with some of the most brilliant astrological insights. I would like to introduce my friend Stevie Florist. He's actually a florist. You can…