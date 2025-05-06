Gluten Free: Saved by an Italian Restaurant

Frank and Shauna Guido, owners of Pasta Villa in Rochester , NY

Traveling as a medically gluten free person is challenging. A few weeks ago I made a fantastic discovery. In this segment from the recent Planet Waves FM, I cover the ins and outs of being gluten free and especially so on the road. I discuss handling other food sensitivities as well.

Pasta Villa in Rochester, NY

Six50 on the Bay in Sodus Point, NY

