Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM

Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
Planet Waves FM from Chiron Return - Pacifica Radio Network
Gluten Free: Saved by an Italian Restaurant
0:00
-1:00:37

Gluten Free: Saved by an Italian Restaurant

Who knew? A discovery in a food desert in Rochester, New York...an Italian restaurant with soul...a celiac diary...the challenge of handling food sensitivities when on the road.
Eric F Coppolino's avatar
Eric F Coppolino
May 06, 2025
Share
Transcript
Frank and Shauna Guido, owners of Pasta Villa in Rochester, NY

Traveling as a medically gluten free person is challenging. A few weeks ago I made a fantastic discovery. In this segment from the recent Planet Waves FM, I cover the ins and outs of being gluten free and especially so on the road. I discuss handling other food sensitivities as well.

Pasta Villa in Rochester, NY

Six50 on the Bay in Sodus Point, NY

Articles on the Gluten in Food Issue

Hold the Bread on that Sandwich Please by Eric Francis

Eat Before Dinner: A Gluten Free Manifesto by Eric Francis

All the best. Actual radio, not a podcast.

Pasta Villa in Rochester NY

Planet Waves FM | Hieros Gamos

Eric F Coppolino
·
May 3
Planet Waves FM | Hieros Gamos

Read full story

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 Chiron Return, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture