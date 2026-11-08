Howdy all, much as I’d love to, I don’t have the energy to do a program tonight. Much happening here behind the scenes, including getting ready to launch a new Planet Waves website.

This is the result of two-year odyssey, it’s difficult to describe what it takes to organize, design and safely move some 3,000 articles and horoscopes, plus the customer database, products and so on. The new website will be Planet Waves with daily astrology and everything consolidated in one place.

We will be in the final push getting that ready next weekend, so I may be preoccupied then as well. But at minimum I’ll drop into say hello with an update.

I leave you in the capable hands of my official Gen Z correspondent Casey Simpson, who understands Exactly What Is Going On.

I’ve also got a new YouTube, below.

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