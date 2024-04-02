Throwing Stones by the Grateful Dead

to wit, John Perry Barlow and Bobby Weir. Annotated lyrics via David Dodd.

Picture a bright blue ball, just spinning, spinnin’ free,

Dizzy with eternity.

Paint it with a skin of sky,

Brush in some clouds and sea,

Call it home for you and me.

A peaceful place or so it looks from space,

A closer look reveals the human race.

Full of hope, full of grace

Is the human face,

But afraid we may lay our home to waste.

There's a fear down here we can't forget.

Hasn't got a name just yet.

Always awake, always around,

Singing ashes, ashes, all fall down.

Ashes, ashes, all fall down.

Now watch as the ball revolves

And the nighttime falls.

Again the hunt begins,

Again the bloodwind calls.

By and by, the morning sun will rise,

But the darkness never goes

From some men's eyes.

It strolls the sidewalks and it rolls the streets,

Staking turf, dividing up meat.

Nightmare spook, piece of heat,

It's you and me.

You and me.

Click flash blade in ghetto night,

Rudies looking for a fight.

Rat cat alley, roll them bones.

Need that cash to feed that jones.

And the politicians throwin' stones,

Singing ashes, ashes, all fall down.

Ashes, ashes, all fall down.

[Bridge:]

Commissars and pin-stripe bosses

Roll the dice.

Any way they fall,

Guess who gets to pay the price.

Money green or proletarian gray,

Selling guns 'stead of food today.

So the kids they dance

And shake their bones,

And the politicians throwin' stones,

Singing ashes, ashes, all fall down.

Ashes, ashes, all fall down.

Heartless powers try to tell us

What to think.

If the spirit's sleeping,

Then the flesh is ink

History's page will thus be carved in stone.

And we are here, and we are on our own

On our own.

On our own.

On our own.

[Instrumental]

If the game is lost,

Then we're all the same.

No one left to place or take the blame.

We can leave this place and empty stone

Or that shinin' ball we used to call our home.

So the kids they dance

And shake their bones,

And the politicians throwin' stones,

Singing ashes, ashes, all fall down.

Ashes, ashes, all fall down.

[Bridge two:] Shipping powders back and forth

Singing black goes south and white comes north.

In a whole world full of petty wars

Singing I got mine and you got yours.

And the current fashion sets the pace,

Lose your step, fall out of grace.

And the radical, he rant and rage,

Singing someone's got to turn the page.

And the rich man in his summer home,

Singing just leave well enough alone.

But his pants are down, his cover's blown...

And the politicians throwin' stones,

So the kids they dance

And shake their bones,

And it's all too clear we're on our own.

Singing ashes, ashes, all fall down.

Ashes, ashes, all fall down.

Picture a bright blue ball,

Just spinnin', spinnin, free.

Dizzy with the possibilities.

Ashes, ashes, all fall down.

Ashes, ashes, all fall down.

Ashes, ashes, all fall down.

Ashes, ashes, all fall down.

Ashes, ashes, all fall down.