Cross-post from Planet Waves. I think I may be a day late. So let's make it a whole week. In honor of Caspar, Melchior and Balthazar, I propose placing a shrine to the astrologers in every church.
The Three Magi (magicians or sorcerers) who are said to have followed a star to the place of Jesus’ birth were therefore astrologers (all magi are trained in the elementary art of astrology). Mean old Herod wants them to come back and tell him the location of the child, but they were warned in a dream not to, and they take a different route home. In honor of Caspar, Melchior and Balthazar, I propose a shrine to the astrologers in every church. The Tissot above is my favorite illustration of the Magi and their entourage.
“In Christianity, the Biblical Magi[a] (/ˈmeɪdʒaɪ/ MAY-jy or /ˈmædʒaɪ/ MAJ-eye;[1] singular: magus), also known as the Three Wise Men, Three Kings, and Three Magi,[b] are distinguished foreigners who visit Jesus after his birth, bearing gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh in homage to him.[2] They are commemorated on the feast day of Epiphany—sometimes called "Three Kings Day"—and commonly appear in the nativity celebrations of Christmas.”
Yes! We shall make it a week throughout which we will all be astrologed...or perhaps that would be astrologued...or astrologuing.
I agree! I was just thinking the other day as I was taking down and putting away my ‘manger scene’ which includes the three magi that they likely also were doctors of ancient medicine, as frankincense and myhrr are both natural substances w medicinal qualities and likely valuable to have for healing in the day,, and of course, gold is always good to have!!! I indulged myself with this one aspect of the tradition of Christmas over the past couple of weeks - no Santa, tinsel, etc., as a reminder that this family of Christian mythology which has so influenced our world in both positive and negative ways, were homeless, destitute people as so many others are now, both in the Middle East and everywhere in the world.