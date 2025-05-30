He Photographed the Whole Charade

Nero by Charlie Lemay.

On tonight’s program, a tribute to Planet Waves photographer Charlie Lemay, who taught at St. Pauls and was my personal photography professor. Take heed — A.I. is coming for the artists first. The whole virus thing is so weak — but I’m saving that for another (so) week.

You can see some of Charley’s work on this article from 2014, and there is much more below.

Rule of Law by Charlie Lemay

Tarot Deck by Charlie Lemay (1950-2025)

Photo by Eric Francis.

Photographs by Charlie Lemay (1950-2025). I think this provides a valid sampling of his work — apart from the montages that made it into his Digital Theater presentations and the closely related tarot deck.

Potential by Charlie Lemay

Chaos by Charlie Lemay

I’m Batman by Charlie Lemay

Cross Purposes. Photo by Charlie Lemay

Gathering Light. Photo by Charlie Lemay.

Dangle. Photo by Charlie Lemay

Quarry Pool. Photo by Charlie Lemay

Threshold by Charlie Lemay

Invasion by Charlie Lemay

Dance Floor by Charlie Lemay

Swept Away. Mother’s Day 2006 at St Pauls. Photo by Charlie Lemay.

Quarantine by Charlie Lemay