Hello Sagittarius Sun and rising
Astrology Studio for your sign is coming soon. This is an affordable, professional astrology reading. Upbeat and motivational, proceeds from these readings support your favorite alt-news team.
“Please relay my heartfelt thanks to Eric for the wonderfully articulate honesty I always hear in his recordings – my Sagittarius 21/22 reading is so right!”
— Jessica Nieman, on the Sagittarius Astrology Studio 2021-22
“A very informative and brilliant translation of the possibilities given to Sagittarius using a whole house chart analysis. The oppor…