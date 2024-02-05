Good morning,

Here are the videos I promised on last night’s Planet Waves FM, both courtesy of Cindy Tice Ragusa.

Pet “foods” contain the bodies of ‘euthanized’ animals and therefore pentabarbatol. This causes thousands of deaths and cases of horrid sickness. There are many other toxins and wastes in the can.

Rendered food is inherently rancid. Kibble is about as wholesome as Doritos.

Would you eat from a can of ANY cat food or dog “food”? Spread a little on a cracker? Go ahead! Try it!

Please give your critter friends only foods that you would eat. If you consider them members of your family, feed them as such.

These videos are on fire. Dr. Judy is outraged, honest, and very intelligent. I know she is right because I have a source in the EPA (Dr. Cate Jenkins, who was given a special assignment of pet food safety after beating them in two lawsuits).

Cate is the one who personally explained the issue about dead cats and dogs in the cans. (She is famous for her gutsy positions on dioxin contamination.)

This article includes information about how I fed my canines. Keep it simple. Please pass this forward. Thank you.